Being Put Under House Arrest To Prevent Me From Speaking Up On Issues: Mirwaiz

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claimed that authorities were putting him under house arrest on Fridays to prevent him from speaking up on issues at the weekly congregational prayers.
“Every Friday I am put under arbitrary house arrest! Putting pressure on me not to speak up. The ban also aims to weaken the centrality of Muslim institutions of the Valley, the Jama Masjid and the office of Mirwaiz, and cause collective grief to Muslims and all those who oppose this authoritarian and sectarian outlook,” Mirwaiz said in a post on X.
Mirwaiz said patience remains his only strength as he waits for the outcome of a court case against his house detention.
“My house detention case is still pending in court, where I am seeking relief from the Hon'ble High Court, but in such times patience remains our only strength,” he added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Put Under House Arrest, Prevented From Offering Friday Prayers: Mirwaiz
Mirwaiz Slams J&K Speaker For Rejecting Adjournment Motion On Waqf Issue
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18042025000215011059ID1109445449
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment