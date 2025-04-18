Death Toll From U.S. Airstrikes On Yemeni Fuel Port Rises To 38: Houthis

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SANAA, April 18 (Xinhua) - The death toll from U.S. overnight airstrikes on the Yemeni fuel port of Ras Isa has increased to 38, with 102 others wounded, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported on Friday, citing Houthi-controlled local health authorities.

According to al-Masirah, the casualties include five paramedics who were killed upon arriving at the scene, when the U.S. military launched another wave of airstrikes on the port just minutes after the first on Thursday night.

More than 14 airstrikes on the fuel port were reported during the two waves, igniting massive fires in tanks storing imported fuel. The fires were extinguished within hours, said the report.

The U.S. Central Command said earlier in a statement that it struck and destroyed the Ras Isa port on Thursday to“eliminate this source of fuel for” and“degrade the economic source of power of” the Houthis.

In mid-March, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered“decisive and powerful military action” against the Houthis after the group announced plans to resume attacks on Israeli vessels in the Red Sea, citing Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza as the reason.

