Iranian President Pezeshkian To Visit Azerbaijan With Large Economic Delegation

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian is set to visit Azerbaijan later this month, accompanied by a high-level delegation aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the economic sphere, Azernews reports via Iranian media.

According to Hossein Pirmoazzin, Deputy Chairman of Iran's Chamber of Commerce, the delegation will include between 110 and 120 individuals. Among them are private sector representatives, businessmen from Iran's northwestern provinces - especially Ardabil - and the governors of four Iranian provinces.

Some members of the delegation are expected to arrive in Azerbaijan ahead of the president's visit, starting from April 28. The visit is anticipated to include discussions on cross-border trade, regional cooperation, and investment opportunities.

This will be Pezeshkian's first official visit to Azerbaijan since taking office, and it comes amid growing interest in expanding economic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.