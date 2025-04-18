Deputy Defense Minister Boyev Discusses Cooperation In Defense Industry With Swedish Delegation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration, Serhii Boyev, met with Brigadier General Johan Axelsson from the Swedish government agency FMV to discuss enhancing collaboration in the defense industry.

Ukrinform reports.

“Ukrainian-Swedish relations in the defense sector continue to grow, reaffirming our strategic partnership. Sweden is among the leading supporters of Ukraine, and we are happy to exchange expertise to develop joint projects,” Boyev stated.

Axelsson noted that Sweden intends to allocate funding for innovative defense solutions and presented a list of potential cooperation areas to the Ukrainian side.

Boyev underscored the critical need to counter glide bomb attacks and intercept enemy drones, highlighting these as among priorities for Ukraine's defense.

The discussion also covered details from the recent visit of a Swedish defense industry delegation to Ukraine and joint ventures focused on producing critical weaponry.

Additionally, both parties highlighted the significance of the recently signed memorandum between Ukraine's Radionix and Sweden's SAAB, underscoring the value of their expertise in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The Ministry of Defense reaffirmed the continued relevance of producing Swedish CV-90 armored personnel carriers, which have demonstrated reliability on the battlefield. The parties agreed to advance plans for the maintenance and repair of these vehicles in Ukraine.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Defense expressed gratitude to Sweden for its military support, including the recently announced aid package, the largest since the full-scale Russian invasion. He noted that the Ukrainian side is currently developing a list of priorities for its deployment.

