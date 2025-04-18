Fire At Enterprise Caused By Missile Strike Extinguished In Kharkiv
According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .
Emergency rescue operations are also underway at another address, at the site of a hit to a residential area.
The State Emergency Service has 57 rescuers and 12 pieces of equipment at the scene, including climbers, psychologists and a dog team.
A headquarters for eliminating the consequences of the missile strike was deployed.
As Ukrinform reported, in the morning of April 18, Russians launched missile attacks on a residential area and a civilian enterprise in the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv. It is known about 87 injured and one dead person as a result of the missile strike.
