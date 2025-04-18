Fire At Enterprise Caused By Missile Strike Extinguished In Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, rescuers extinguished a fire at a civilian enterprise that occurred as a result of a missile strike on the morning of April 18.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

Emergency rescue operations are also underway at another address, at the site of a hit to a residential area.

The State Emergency Service has 57 rescuers and 12 pieces of equipment at the scene, including climbers, psychologists and a dog team.

A headquarters for eliminating the consequences of the missile strike was deployed.

As Ukrinform reported, in the morning of April 18, Russians launched missile attacks on a residential area and a civilian enterprise in the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv. It is known about 87 injured and one dead person as a result of the missile strike.