Myanmar: Four Indian Nationals Trapped In Cyber Scam Networks Repatriated Through Yangon

MENAFN - IANS) Yangon, April 18 (IANS) Four Indian nationals were repatriated via Yangon after India coordinated with Myanmar authorities to facilitate their exit permits from the Myawaddy compound, the Embassy of India in Yangon informed on Friday.

The four Indian nationals were trapped in cyber-scam networks in the Myawaddy region of the Myanmar-Thailand border and were recently released and brought from Hpa-An to Yangon by the Myanmar authorities.

“We facilitated exit permit by Myanmar authorities for these four Indian nationals from Myawaddy compounds and repatriation through Yangon yesterday. We strongly advise against such job offers and entry/exit without border immigration in Myanmar/Thailand, which can restrict future entry,” the Embassy of India in Yangon stated on Friday.

Last week, as many as 32 Indian nationals – all victims of Myawaddy scam compounds – were repatriated through Mae Sot in the Myanmar-Thailand border region.

The Embassy of India in Yangon has re-emphasised its advice against such job offers and cautioned that entry or exit without border immigration in Myanmar/Thailand is illegal and can lead to future entry restrictions.

“The Government of India has been making sustained efforts to secure the release and repatriation of Indian nationals lured to various South East Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fake job offers. These persons were subsequently made to indulge in cybercrime and engage in other fraudulent activities in scam centres operating in regions along the Myanmar-Thailand border,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

Earlier in March, the Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand coordinated with the local authorities to secure the repatriation of 283 Indian nationals by an IAF aircraft from Mae Sot in Thailand.

“The Government of India wishes to reiterate its caution, circulated earlier from time to time through advisories and social media posts, about such rackets. Indian nationals are once again advised to verify credentials of foreign employers through Missions abroad and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up a job offer,” the MEA reiterated.

Earlier this month, during his meeting with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council and Prime Minister of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated the support extended by Myanmar for the rescue and repatriation of Indian nationals from cyber-scam centres along the Myanmar–Thailand border.

Both sides had also agreed on the need to cooperate in addressing insurgent activities, transnational crimes, and human trafficking along the India-Myanmar border.