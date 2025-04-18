Peshawar Administration Increases Roti Weight After Flour Price Drop
Officials clarified that the price of roti remains unchanged, and the increase in weight is aimed at providing relief to consumers. A new price list reflecting the revised weight has been issued, and all tandoor owners have been instructed to display it prominently at their shops.
The administration has also made it mandatory for tandoor operators to keep digital weighing scales at their shops to ensure accuracy in roti weight. Strict action will be taken against violators.
