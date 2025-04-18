61,000 Out-Of-School Children In Khyber District: Enrollment Campaign Enrolls 10,000 So Far

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Officials from the Khyber District Education Department have revealed that over 61,000 children are currently out of school in the region. In response, a targeted school enrollment campaign has been launched with the initial goal of enrolling 15,000 children-of which 10,000 have already been successfully enrolled.

To highlight the importance of this initiative, a special event was organized at Government High School Hashimabad in Jamrud. Addressing the gathering, Deputy District Education Officer (DDEO) Adil Nawaz Afridi and School Principal Abdul Rehman Afridi emphasized that bringing out-of-school children into classrooms is not just the responsibility of teachers but a collective societal duty.

“Education is the foundation of any developed society,” they noted, urging parents, community members, teachers, and local representatives to play their part in ensuring the campaign's success.

Adil Nawaz further stated that with strong community support, the campaign could surpass its 15,000-student target. He praised the efforts of headmasters, teachers, civil administration, and local representatives, stating they are all worthy of commendation.

The program concluded with an awareness walk led by students and teachers of Hashimabad High School alongside Education Department officials. The walk aimed to raise awareness about the significance of education and reinforce the message that no child should be deprived of this fundamental right.

Among the attendees were Additional Assistant Commissioner Naseer Abbas, DDEO Adil Nawaz Afridi, Assistant Sub-Divisional Education Officer Muhammad Wajid Afridi, and School Principal Abdul Rehman Afridi. Head teachers from local primary cluster schools, teachers, and a large number of students also participated. Both the Additional Assistant Commissioner and the DDEO personally enrolled children during the event.