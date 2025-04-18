French Foreign Minister To Visit Kyiv On May 9 Together With European Colleagues

MENAFN - UkrinForm) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced that he and his European colleagues will travel to Kyiv on May 9.

Speaking on LCI , Barrot stated that foreign ministers of European countries are set to meet in Kyiv on May 9, as reported by Ukrinform.

He also noted the significance of the date, noting that it marks the 75th anniversary of the Robert Schuman Declaration, adopted on May 9, 1950. "The European Coal and Steel Community has enabled our continent to live in peace, security, and prosperity for nearly eight decades," Barrot added.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha invited his European counterparts to visit Ukraine on May 9 as a sign of solidarity amid Russian aggression.

Ukraine officially celebrates Europe Day on May 9, following a decree issued by President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 8, 2023.