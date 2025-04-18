FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Kicks Off In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has started in Baku, Azernews reports.

Graceful gymnasts from 39 countries are competing for the tournament medals. The athletes demonstrate their skills in apparatus exercises and in the all-around.

Azerbaijan is represented by Kamilla Seyidzade and Zohra Jafarova performing in the individual program, as well as the team in group exercises.

By tradition, the gymnast and the group team that score the most points will be awarded the AGF Trophy.

The gymnastics competition will end on April 20.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.