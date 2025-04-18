Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex Displays Over 60 Calligraphic Works

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The calligraphy exhibition "The Secret of Letters" has been presented in the Shirvanshahs Palace Complex, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve and Baku Art Gallery, the exposition allows to reveal the secrets of the ancient and aesthetically rich tradition.

The exhibition displays over 60 calligraphic works by the well-known calligrapher Gulumkhan Beydemir.

Deputy Head of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Rena Nasirova, director of the Baku Art Gallery Eldaniz Babayev, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Fazil Mustafa, People's Artist Arif Huseynov and People's Artist Alim Gasimov attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Speaking about the exposition, they pointed out that thanks to these works, viewers can more deeply understand that calligraphy is not only a writing technique, but also a philosophical, spiritual means of self-expression.

Being an aesthetic form of presenting words, this art has served the development of both science and spirituality in the East for centuries. It is based on the spirit and symbolism of the text.

Gulumkhan Beydemir's work adds a modern twist to the Azerbaijani calligraphy and contributes its popularization in the international arena. His works have been presented in different countries and have received high praise from art critics.

Gulumkhan Beydemir was born in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan. In 1970, he entered the Azim Azimzade Art School.

In 1971-1973, while serving in the military in Khabarovsk, he held his first solo exhibition of works done in watercolor.

In 1972, he won second place for a watercolor landscape at the exhibition-competition of artists of the Khabarovsk Territory. After his studies, he became interested in stone carving and calligraphy.

In 1995, Gulumkhan Beydemir went to Turkiye, studied with masters of painting, including the world-famous Davut Bektas.

In 2006, the calligrapher won a competition in Istanbul with his work "Ahmed-Muhammad". His works are kept in private collections in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Korea and France.

Having expressed gratitude to the organizers and participants of the event, he spoke in detail about his works.

Furthermore, the participants got acquainted with the exhibition "The Secret of Letters".