Mubariz Huseynov, Missing Martyr Of First Garabagh War, Laid To Rest In Surakhani

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The body of Mubariz Sabaddin oglu Huseynov, a missing martyr of the First Garabagh War, was buried in the Martyrs' Alley in the Dede Gorgud settlement of the Surakhani district of the capital, Azernews reports.

The funeral was attended by family members of the martyr, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Justice, and the regional community.

Prayers were offered for the soul of the martyr, wreaths were laid on his grave, and bouquets of flowers were arranged. The missing martyr was laid to rest under the sounds of our National Anthem, accompanied by a volley of gunfire and a military orchestra.

The tricolor National Flag of Azerbaijan wrapped in the coffin was presented to the martyr's relatives.

It should be noted that Mubariz Huseynov, who was born on May 30, 1970 in the village of Gizil-Shafag, Loru region of Armenia, went missing on October 23, 1993 during the battles for the city of Jabrayil.