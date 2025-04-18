Trial Continues For Armenian-Origin Individuals Accused Of War Crimes In Azerbaijani Territories

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A court hearing is underway at the Baku Court Complex on the criminal case involving individuals of Armenian origin accused of committing war crimes during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Azernews reports.

The trial is being chaired by Zeynal Agayev, a judge of the Baku Military Court. The proceedings follow prior sessions in which victims provided their testimonies.

The accused are charged with a wide range of serious crimes, including crimes against peace and humanity, genocide, torture, forced displacement, and violations of international humanitarian law. The charges stem from acts allegedly committed by the Armenian state and its armed formations, including those linked to the so-called“Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” - a separatist entity established by Armenia in Azerbaijan's formerly occupied territories.

In total, 15 individuals are facing trial:



Harutyunyan Arayik Vladimiri

Ghukasyan Arkadi Arshavir

Sahakyan Bako Sahaki

Ishkhanyan Davit Rubeni

Manukyan David Azatini

Babayan Davit Klimi

Mnatsakanyan Levon Henrikovich

Beglaryan Vasili Ivani

Ghazaryan Erik Roberti

Allahverdiyan Davit Nelsoni

Stepanyan Gurgen Homeri

Balayan Levon Romiki

Babayan Madat Arakelovich

Martirosyan Garik Grigori Pashayan Melikset Vladimiri

The charges brought against them fall under dozens of articles of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code, including but not limited to:



Article 100 (waging a war of aggression)

Article 103 (genocide)

Article 105 (extermination of the population)

Article 107 (deportation and forced transfer)

Article 113 (torture)

Article 214 (terrorism)

Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization)

Article 228 (illegal possession of weapons)

Article 277 (assassination of public officials) Article 279 (creation of illegal armed groups)

The trial marks a significant legal milestone as Azerbaijan continues to assert justice in the aftermath of its territorial restoration.