Warehouse By Mudita To Host Designer Sale In Hyderabad On 24Th April 2025

HYDERABAD, HYDERABAD, INDIA, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Warehouse by Mudita Announces Hyderabad Edition of Designer Sale Featuring Over 40 Luxury LabelsWarehouse by Mudita, a curated platform focused on accessible luxury fashion, will be hosting a one-day designer sale in Hyderabad on 24 April 2025 at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. The event will feature collections from over 40 established Indian designers, offering attendees access to discounted designer pieces across categories such as bridal wear, festive attire, and seasonal fashion.Designers represented at the event include Rohit Bal, Anushree Reddy, Masaba, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, S&N by Shantnu Nikhil, Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika, Abraham & Thakore, and others. Select items will be available at up to 70 percent off their original retail price.A dedicated VIP Hour will take place from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, available to registered guests only. This early access window is intended for guests who prefer a quieter shopping experience and the opportunity to view the full collection before general admission begins. General entry will be open from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM on the same day.About Warehouse by MuditaWarehouse by Mudita is a fashion retail platform that focuses on providing access to designer fashion at reduced prices. Through pop-up exhibitions and limited-period events across major Indian cities, Warehouse connects designers with a wider audience, promoting a more inclusive approach to luxury fashion retail.Event Details – HyderabadDate: 24 April 2025Venue: Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, HyderabadVIP Hour: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (Registration Required)General Entry: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PMRegistration Link:Media Contact:Email: ...Instagram: @warehousebymudita

