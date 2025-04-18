403
Mexican Peso Rises To Six-Month High Against Dollar, Breaking 19.70 Mark
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data from European Central Bank and Trading Economics shows the Mexican peso strengthened significantly against the US dollar on Friday morning.
The USD/MXN exchange rate dropped to 19.7038, representing a 0.06% decrease from the previous day's close. This marks the peso's strongest position in six months, continuing a steady appreciation that began in early April.
The Mexican currency has staged an impressive recovery from its weakest level since March 2022. Just ten days ago, on April 8, the peso had slumped to 20.85 against the dollar.
Since then, it has gained over 5.5% in value, breaking through the psychologically important 20.00 barrier earlier this week. Financial analysts attribute this strengthening primarily to broad-based dollar weakness across global markets.
US inflation data released this week showed moderating price pressures, which has fueled growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Mexico's central bank, Banxico , maintains a relatively tight monetary policy with real interest rates well above inflation.
The current exchange rate reflects a significant shift from last year's performance. USD/MXN trades 17.21% higher compared to April 2024, when the rate stood at 16.99. This yearly perspective underscores the peso's volatile journey despite recent gains.
US-Mexico Trade Developments and Peso Outlook
Market sentiment has improved regarding US-Mexico trade relations, reducing concerns about potential disruptions. Trump administration signals suggest possible exemptions for certain export sectors from proposed tariffs.
Investors view these developments as positive for the peso, which responds strongly to US economic policy changes. Currency traders now watch technical indicators closely as the peso approaches the 19.50 support level.
The currency pair has maintained a downward trend throughout this week, consistently closing lower each session. Trading volumes remain robust, indicating strong market participation in this directional move.
Looking ahead, economic forecasters maintain a cautious outlook. Trading Economics models predict USD/MXN will reach 20.72 by the end of this quarter and potentially climb to 22.00 within twelve months.
These projections suggest the current peso strength may face headwinds in coming months. Mexico's robust interest rate differential continues to attract carry trade investors seeking yield advantages.
The country maintains a 9.00% benchmark interest rate compared to the US Federal Reserve's 4.50%. This substantial gap provides fundamental support for the peso despite broader emerging market uncertainties.
Historical context adds perspective to current movements. The USD/MXN reached an all-time high of 25.78 during peak pandemic uncertainty in April 2020, highlighting how quickly risk aversion can impact emerging market currencies.
