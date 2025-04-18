403
Chilean Peso Stabilizes Below 970 Mark As Commodity Exports Buffer Global Pressures
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean peso traded at 965.46 against the US dollar on Friday morning, according to TradingView data published April 18, 2025. This represents a slight decline of 0.02% from the previous session as the currency continues its consolidation phase below the 970 mark.
The pes maintains its recovery momentum after a turbulent early April when the USD/CLP pair briefly surged beyond the psychologically significant 1,000 level.
Market participants now closely monitor the currency as it shows resilience amid competing economic forces shaping Latin American markets. Robust commodity exports provide crucial support for Chile's currency stability.
Copper, the nation's primary export, posted a 12.8% increase in year-over-year value. Silver and gold exports demonstrated even stronger performance with impressive gains of 103.5% and 45.6% respectively.
These commodity export figures create a powerful buffer against global headwinds affecting emerging markets. The peso has steadily strengthened since April 8, when the USD/CLP reached 1001.33, and has established a consolidation range between 964-968 over the past week.
Thursday's trading session saw the peso at 968.35, reflecting cautious sentiment as traders assessed international trade tensions. Current market positioning suggests investors remain wary but optimistic about Chile's economic resilience.
Chilean Peso Faces Inflation and Market Dynamics
Persistent inflation presents an ongoing challenge for Chilean monetary policy. The latest figures show inflation at 4.9%, significantly above the central bank's 3% target. This elevated rate limits potential rate cuts and maintains pressure on the peso.
Investment flows reflect the complex global environment. The week ending April 9 recorded $15.63 billion in outflows from long-term mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
Bond funds experienced substantial $31.69 billion outflows while commodity funds attracted $1.49 billion in fresh capital. Technical indicators present a mixed picture.
Support levels have established around 961.86, with the 200-day moving average at 952.15 providing additional downside protection. Resistance remains firm at the 974-980 range.
Market sentiment appears neutral to cautiously positive as traders monitor potential central bank actions. The peso maintains its position as one of the more stable currencies in Latin America despite recent volatility.
Looking ahead, analysts focus on upcoming economic data releases and central bank communications for further direction. Commodity price movements will likely continue influencing currency performance as global trade tensions evolve in the coming weeks.
