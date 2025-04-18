403
Brazil’S Steel Industry Faces Rising Imports And Trade Barriers Despite Modest Growth
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's steel industry, as reported by the Instituto Aço Brasil, recorded a 6.6% rise in crude steel output in March 2025 compared to the previous year, reaching 2.944 million tonnes.
Domestic sales also grew, climbing 10.7% to 1.88 million tonnes in March. Over the first quarter, crude steel production increased 2.8% year-on-year to 8.477 million tonnes, while internal sales rose 8% to 5.274 million tonnes.
These gains reflect a rebound in demand from key sectors like construction and automotive, which had faced stagnation in prior quarters. Despite these positive signs, the industry faces mounting pressure from surging imports and shifting trade policies.
Imports jumped 36.5% in March from a year earlier, reaching 663,000 tonnes, and now account for about a quarter of domestic demand. Nearly 70% of these imports originate from China, intensifying concerns among local producers about unfair competition and market disruption.
The government's quota and tariff system, implemented in June 2024 to curb steel imports, has not reduced volumes as intended. By January 2025, importers had already used 74% of the annual quotas. Galvanized and cold-rolled sheet products saw the highest utilization.
Brazilian authorities set a 25% tariff on imports exceeding quotas, aiming to protect the domestic industry. However, analysts and industry leaders argue that these measures have not restored imports to historical averages.
With the quota system set to expire in May 2025, uncertainty looms over future policy and the sector's ability to compete. External pressures compound these challenges.
US Tariff Pressures Threaten Brazil's Steel Sector Outlook
The United States imposed a 25% tariff on all imported stee , which could slash Brazil's steel exports by 11% and production by 2% in 2025, translating to a projected loss of $1.5 billion in export revenue and a drop of 700,000 tonnes in output.
While the broader impact on Brazil's economy remains limited, the steel sector's reliance on the U.S. market and vulnerability to Asian imports highlight its exposure to global trade shifts.
Brazil's steelmakers now face a critical period. They must navigate rising imports, ineffective safeguards, and wavering global demand, all while domestic consumption offers only modest relief.
The sector's future hinges on policy decisions and its ability to adapt to a more competitive, unpredictable marketplace. All figures and claims in this article are based strictly on official data and authoritative industry sources.
