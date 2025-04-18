U.S. Sterilization Services Market To Reach USD 2.71 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 11.01% From 2025 To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Healthcare Providers and Manufacturers Continue to Rely on Outsourced Sterilization to Meet Regulatory Standards Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Sterilization Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Contract Sterilization Services, Validation Sterilization Services), By Delivery Mode (Offsite, Onsite), And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. sterilization services market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.71 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.01% from 2025 to 2030. It encompasses a range of activities and solutions aimed at ensuring the sterility of medical devices, equipment, and other products.

Technological advancements in sterilization methods have spurred market growth by introducing more efficient and effective solutions. These innovations include low-temperature plasma sterilization, advanced chemical sterilants, and ethylene oxide gas methods that are more effective and less harmful to sensitive medical instruments.

Regulatory bodies such as the FDA and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) impose strict guidelines regarding sterilization practices in healthcare settings. For instance, in November 2023, STERIS' applied sterilization technologies were accepted into the FDA's radiation sterilization master file pilot program, marking a significant advancement in their sterilization processes.

Based on service type, the contract sterilization services segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 70.6% in 2024. As healthcare providers and manufacturers seek to ensure the safety and efficacy of medical devices and pharmaceuticals without the burden of maintaining in-house sterilization capabilities, thus contract sterilization services have become an attractive option.

Based on delivery mode, the offsite segment dominated the market in 2024, accounting for 67.69% of revenue in 2024, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for cost-effective sterilization solutions, the rising adoption of contract sterilization services, and advancements in sterilization technologies. Onsite sterilization services are projected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. On-site sterilization enables facilities to rapidly process equipment, minimizing downtime and ensuring instruments are readily available for procedures.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered United States

