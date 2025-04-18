U.S. Sterilization Services Market To Reach USD 2.71 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 11.01% From 2025 To 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|80
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.46 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.71 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.0%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.2.1. Service outlook
2.2.2. Delivery Mode outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. U.S. Sterilization Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Increasing Demand for Infection Control & Prevention
3.2.1.2. Growing Medical Device & Pharmaceutical Industries
3.2.1.3. Rising Prevalence of HAIs
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. High Capital Investment and Operational Constraints
3.2.2.2. Shortage of Critical Sterilization Raw Materials
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.3.1. Growing Strategic Initiatives
3.2.3.2. Rising Research Activities
3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.2.4.1. Stringent Regulations
3.3. U.S. Sterilization Services Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.1.1. Supplier Power
3.3.1.2. Buyer Power
3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.3.1.4. Threat of New Entrant
3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.3.2.1. Political Landscape
3.3.2.2. Technological Landscape
3.3.2.3. Economic Landscape
Chapter 4. U.S. sterilization services Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definitions and Scope
4.2. Service Market Share, 2024 & 2030
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. U.S. Sterilization Services Market by Service Outlook
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030
4.5.1. Contract Sterilization Services
4.5.2. Validation Sterilization Services
Chapter 5. U.S. Sterilization Services Market: Delivery Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions and Scope
5.2. Delivery Mode Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. U.S. Sterilization Services Market by Delivery Mode Outlook
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030
5.5.1. Offsite
5.5.2. Onsite
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
6.2. Company/Competition Categorization
6.2.1. Innovators
6.3. Vendor Landscape
6.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners
6.3.2. Key Customers
6.3.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2024
6.3.4. STERIS
6.3.5. Andersen Sterilizers
6.3.6. ASP (Fortive)
6.3.7. Prince Sterilization Services, LLC
6.3.8. E-BEAM Services, Inc
6.3.9. Midwest Sterilization Corporation
6.3.10. Sterigenics U.S., LLC - A Sotera Health company
6.3.11. VPT Rad, Inc.
6.3.12. Infinity Laboratories
