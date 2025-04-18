Smart Waste Management Market Trends And Innovations 2025 Featuring Key Players IBM, Veolia Environnement, Republic Services, Waste Management, And TOMRA Sorting Solutions Among Others

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Waste Management Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into market characteristics, size, and growth potential, with extensive segmentation and regional breakdowns. It analyzes the market landscape, detailing market shares and the competitive environment, including key financial transactions shaping the market in recent years. The study suggests strategies for companies to capitalize on market recovery and growth opportunities.

The Smart Waste Management market is experiencing significant growth, characterized by its rapid expansion in recent years and strong projected trajectory. The market, valued at $2.58 billion in 2024, is anticipated to reach $2.96 billion by 2025, at a 14.5% CAGR. Driving this growth are factors such as increasing population, heightened environmental awareness, substantial investments in waste management, and enhanced recycling initiatives.

Looking ahead, the market is poised to further escalate, expected to achieve a value of $5.02 billion in 2029, denoting a 14.2% CAGR. This future growth can be attributed to urbanization, a concentrated focus on circular economy principles, an uptick in smart city initiatives, stringent environmental regulations, and continuous industrialization. Noteworthy trends include the integration of IoT in waste management, AI and machine learning adoption, and the innovation of smart compactors and robots.

Industrialization is set to remain a key growth facilitator, as it entails the development of mechanized production and urban expansion, offering numerous benefits such as productivity boosts, resource efficiency, cost savings, compliance, sustainability, and improved reputation. A UK case reflecting this trend is the 2024 ONS report noting product sales reaching £456.1 billion, highlighting motor vehicle manufacturing's notable growth. Such industrial advancements fuel the expansion of smart waste management practices.

Key industry players are leveraging advanced technologies, predominantly AI, to refine waste collection and recycling, providing efficiency and sustainability benefits. ZenRobotics Ltd.'s introduction of ZenRobotics 4 in 2024 exemplifies this, with robots designed to enhance recycling rates and operational efficiency. Moreover, strategic acquisitions, like Recycle Track Systems Inc.'s acquisition of Canada's RecycleSmart Solutions, are broadening service capabilities across North America.

Major contributors driving the sector include IBM Corporation, Veolia Environnement SA, Republic Services Inc., Waste Management Holdings Inc., and other notable players like Recycle Smart Solutions LLC and Ecube Labs Co. Ltd. Geographically, North America dominated the 2024 market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region moving forward, covering territories such as Australia, China, India, and more.

Attain a comprehensive global perspective with insights across 15 key geographies.

Evaluate the impact of macroeconomic factors, including geopolitical conflicts, pandemics, inflation, and political shifts such as the potential second Trump presidency.

Formulate regional and national strategies leveraging local data and analytical insights.

Identify burgeoning investment opportunities within growth segments.

Use forecast data to surpass competitors, guided by market drivers and emerging trends.

Gain a deeper understanding of customer behaviors based on the latest market shares. Benchmark against leading competitors with reliable data analysis.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



By Type: Smart Collection, Smart Processing, Smart Disposal, Smart Energy Recovery

By Waste Type: Solid Waste, Special Waste, Electronic Waste (E-Waste) By Application: Residential and Municipality, Industrial, Commercial, Construction and Demolition, Energy, Water Supply and Sewage Treatment

Subsegments:



Smart Collection: Smart Bins, Smart Sensors for Waste Monitoring, GPS Tracking for Waste Collection Vehicles

Smart Processing: Waste Sorting and Recycling, Composting Systems, Automated Waste Processing

Smart Disposal: Smart Landfills, Waste-To-Energy Technologies, Smart Incinerators Smart Energy Recovery: Biogas Production, Waste-To-Energy Plants, Energy From Landfill Gas

Key Companies Profiled: International Business Machines Corporation, Veolia Environnement SA, Republic Services Inc., Waste Management Holdings Inc., TOMRA Sorting Solutions.

Geographical Coverage: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Includes historic data spanning five years and forecasts extending over a decade.

Data: Market size ratios, growth comparisons with related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure patterns.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional data, market share analysis, various segmentations.

