Engineering Plastics Market And Competitive Analysis Report 2025 Featuring Key Players Covestro, Dupont, LG Chem, Evonik Industries, And Mitsubishi Chemical Engineering Corp. Among Others

The global engineering plastics market is experiencing strong growth and is forecasted to continue this upward trajectory. In 2024, the market's size stood at $112.68 billion and is projected to reach $122.98 billion in 2025, achieving a CAGR of 9.1%. By 2029, it is expected to soar to $180.35 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 10%. This growth is mainly driven by innovations in 3D printing, infrastructure development, aerospace applications, and evolving consumer electronics.

Key market trends include the rise of high-performance thermoplastics, the miniaturization of electronics, and the push for smart and functional materials. Furthermore, companies are increasingly focused on customization and tailored solutions, alongside ensuring health and safety compliance. The shift toward sustainability is evident as the use of bio-based or recycled materials gains traction, with corporations like Toray Industries pioneering the development of bio-based engineering plastics.

Asia-Pacific leads the global market, poised to maintain its dominance through rapid growth, while other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and North America also play vital roles. Countries including China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of market expansion, highlighting the global spread and potential of the sector.

The market's strategic landscape is highlighted by acquisitions and product expansions, as seen in RadiciGroup's acquisition of Ester Industries' engineering plastics business, strengthening presence in India. Prominent industry players include Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., LG Chem Ltd., BASF SE, and Mitsubishi Chemical Engineering Corporation among others.

The electronics and electrical sectors significantly contribute to the demand for engineering plastics, crucial for manufacturing items ranging from computers to communication devices. According to India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the electronics manufacturing industry is expected to quadruple from USD 75 billion in 2022 to USD 300 billion by 2026, further stimulating demand.

The automotive industry is equally instrumental in propelling market growth, with substantial reported increases in vehicle sales. In August 2023, passenger car sales in the US rose by 12.7%, while light truck sales increased by 17.2%, reflecting the industry's dynamism and the corresponding reliance on engineering plastics for lightweight and durable components.

Global companies are leveraging these trends by innovating in the creation of hybrid materials, combining features such as transparency, chemical resistance, and heat stability. For instance, Borealis AG recently unveiled Stelora, an eco-friendly engineering polymer derived from renewable resources, supporting the shift toward a circular economy.

The report delves into critical questions, such as identifying the largest and fastest-growing markets for engineering plastics and understanding how these markets relate to broader economic and demographic trends. It also outlines the forces expected to shape the market landscape going forward.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyester, Polyacetal, Fluoropolymer, among others.

Performance Parameters: Ranges from high-performance to low-performance materials.

End-Use Industries: Automotive and transportation, consumer appliances, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, packaging, etc.

Leading Companies Profiled: Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Engineering Corporation.

Global Coverage: Included countries are across regions like Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Data Insights: Provides data on market size, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita, supporting both historical and forecast trajectories over a 15-year period.

