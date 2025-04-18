Advanced Recycling Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour And Trend Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Recycling Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advanced recycling market is set to witness robust growth at a CAGR of 13.08% during the forecast period, to reach US$3.783 billion in 2030 from US$2.046 billion in 2025.

The advanced recycling market is evolving due to advancements in mechanical and chemical recycling technologies, including processes like gasification and pyrolysis. Key players are capitalizing on governmental policies and significant market opportunities to encourage the use of recycled materials. Increasing public awareness and strict regulatory mandates are creating substantial opportunities for advanced recycling. Sustainable action plans in the United States and Asia are driving technological progress, which could potentially benefit Europe and North America. Incentives and sustainability goals are further accelerating innovation, especially in recycling.

Advanced Recycling Market Growth Drivers:

Regulatory Push: Governments worldwide are enacting strict regulations to reduce waste. Strategies such as adopting Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) targets and developing advanced recycling technologies are also contributing to the growth of advanced recycling. In 2024, the Indian government introduced new National Guidelines to address plastic pollution, updating the Plastic Waste Management Rules of 2016, and setting new standards for these regulations. These guidelines introduce new regulations regarding extended producer responsibility, labeling of biodegradable plastics, and reporting requirements. Consequently, EPR targets are expected to be achieved more effectively, with increased recycling rates ranging from 50% to 80% for specific categories. Advancements in Recycling Technology: Technological innovations in advanced recycling, such as pyrolysis/cracking and depolymerization, are becoming more efficient. These advancements enhance processing efficiency, providing significant scaling opportunities and substantial cost reductions for these technologies. These developments offer innovative solutions to address the global plastic waste challenge and promote sustainability, particularly by reducing reliance on virgin materials through recycling. Advanced Recycling Market Geographical Outlook:

North America: The advanced recycling market is propelled by regulatory incentives, corporate sustainability initiatives, and substantial investments in advanced recycling technologies like pyrolysis. Key focus areas include reducing reliance on landfills and producing high-quality feedstock for the chemical industry.

South America: Growth is gradual but progressive, driven by heightened environmental awareness and government-supported waste management initiatives. The market is focused on the small-scale adoption of chemical recycling technologies and solutions to address increasing urban plastic waste.

Europe: Strict environmental regulations and a strong commitment to the circular economy are driving market expansion. Europe leads in advanced recycling adoption, particularly for cutting-edge technologies like depolymerization, and is developing large-scale recycling infrastructure.

Middle East and Africa: The market is experiencing slow but steady growth. Investments in the region are directed towards gasification and waste-to-energy technologies. Efforts to manage high plastic waste generation are underway, along with building the necessary infrastructure to support a circular economy. Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is among the fastest-growing markets due to industrialization, urbanization, and high plastic waste generation. Investments are targeting scalable technologies like pyrolysis and expanding recycling infrastructure, with strong government and corporate involvement driven by increasing environmental concerns Reasons for buying this report::

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub- segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment. Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Analyst View

5. ADVANCED RECYCLING MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Pyrolysis/Cracking

5.3. Gasification

5.4. Others

6. ADVANCED RECYCLING MARKET BY PRODUCT

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Naphtha

6.3. Polymers

6.4. Monomers

6.5. Others

7. ADVANCED RECYCLING MARKET BY END-USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Packaging

7.3. Construction

7.4. Electronics

7.5. Automotive

7.6. Others

8. ADVANCED RECYCLING MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

10. COMPANY PROFILES



Plastic Energy

Total Energies

GARBO SRL

Brightmark

Synova

Loop Industries, Inc.

Agilyx

Dow

Ineos Group Polystyvert

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900