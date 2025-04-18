Japan Rice Protein Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Focus On Key Players Seiwa Kasei, Kameda Seika Co., Roquette And ADM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Rice Protein Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added tooffering.Japan's Rice Protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.07 % over the forecast period, increasing from US$10.725 million in 2025 to US$14.021 million by 2030.A significant growth in demand for plant-based proteins is being noted, with greater health and environmental consciousness among consumers in Japan, and rice protein is perfectly poised for this trend on account of sustainability and hypoallergenic features. The focus on functional foods is also gaining momentum, as consumers look for products that offer added health benefits. Rice protein's nutritional value and potential health benefits make it an attractive ingredient for incorporation into functional foods and beverages.



Aging population driving rice protein adoption in Japan : Japan's rapidly aging population is significantly boosting the demand for rice protein. As individuals age, maintaining muscle mass becomes essential to combat sarcopenia, the age-related loss of muscle. Rice protein, a complete protein source, offers the necessary amino acids for muscle synthesis and repair. In 2021, nearly 30% of Japan's population was over the age of 65, and this figure is projected to exceed 35% by 2040. This demographic shift is expected to drive healthcare costs higher, further emphasizing the need for preventive nutritional solutions like rice protein.

Growing preference for organic rice protein : Organic rice protein is gaining popularity due to its health benefits, environmental sustainability, and absence of synthetic chemicals and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). This trend aligns with the increasing consumer focus on health and wellness, as people seek whole-plant food sources and protein supplements for muscle recovery and overall well-being. The clean label movement, which emphasizes natural and organic products, is a key driver of growth in the organic rice protein market. High demand in the food and beverage industry : The food and beverage sector in Japan is experiencing strong demand for rice protein, recognized as a high-quality plant-based protein ingredient. It is widely used in various applications, including vegetarian meat alternatives, dairy-free products, baked goods, and nutritional supplements, reflecting its versatility and growing consumer preference for plant-based options.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Seiwa Kasei, Kameda Seika Co. Ltd., Roquette, ADM, among others.

