Agrivoltaics Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Trinasolar, RWE, United States Solar Corporation, Sandbox Solar And United Agrivoltaics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agrivoltaics Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Agrivoltaics Market is expected to attain US$9.446 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.61% during the forecast period, from US$5.455 billion in 2025.

Agrivoltaics, an innovative agricultural technique integrating solar energy production with crop cultivation, is poised for significant growth, driven by the escalating global demand for clean energy solutions, particularly within the agricultural sector. The increasing adoption of sustainable farming practices further propels market expansion, while technological advancements in both agricultural and solar energy sectors enhance the efficiency and viability of agrivoltaic systems.

Several factors contribute to the agrivoltaics market's promising trajectory. The escalating demand for clean energy, particularly in agriculture, is a primary driver, as agrivoltaic systems offer a dual-use solution by simultaneously generating solar power and enabling agricultural production. Technological advancements, such as dynamic solar panel systems, optimize light exposure for crops, further boosting agricultural output and overall system efficiency.

Geographically, the agrivoltaics market exhibits diverse growth patterns. In North America, the increasing adoption of indoor farming and sustainable agricultural technologies fuels market expansion. Europe benefits from the rising implementation of sustainable farming practices, including greenhouse and indoor farming techniques. The Asia-Pacific region experiences growth driven by governmental initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture in countries such as India, Vietnam, China, and Malaysia. The Middle East and Africa are expected to emerge as the fastest-growing markets, supported by increasing governmental initiatives in the solar and agricultural sectors.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global



