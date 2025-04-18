Nasdaq Today 18/04: Wavers Ahead Of Holiday Weekend (Chart)



NASDAQ 100 initially rallied during the early hours on Thursday, but as the opening bell approaches, it looks like the market has given back quite a bit of the gains.

It would not surprise me at all to see this market grind sideways into the weekend, as Friday is Good Friday, and that means that markets will be closed.

This will lead to some liquidity issues, as Friday will probably be a bit of a difficult day to trade anything, let alone these indices. Even if you do have access to a CFD broker that allows off our trading, you will find that the NASDAQ 100 will be difficult.

Heading into the Weekend

Heading into the weekend we will more likely than not see a lot of caution in this market, which does make a certain amount of sense considering that we are living in a world that can change quite drastically with a tweet or an errant comment. Ultimately, this is a very difficult market to navigate right now, and of course the fact that the end goal isn't quite as clear as one would like from the United States doesn't help the situation. There are a lot of concerns about technology stocks right now, as microchip restrictions of course have hit the NASDAQ 100 especially hard. Furthermore, risk appetite is going to remain a major issue, and I just don't see how that changes in this environment.

With all of this being said, I do think that we are in the process of trying to form some type of bottoming or stability, but that doesn't mean that the outlook is particularly good, at this point, I anticipate that a victory would look like a market that's going sideways for a while, and not reacting to every single word that is put out as a press release. As things stand right now, it's in a very erratic and tumultuous type of pattern. I do not expect this to change.

