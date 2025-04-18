Olive Art: A Palestinian Artist's Tribute To Resilience And Loss

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Nablus/PNN – By Wisal Abu Aliya, Photography by Mohammad Nofal

As the annual olive harvest season comes to an end in Palestine, typically in late November or early December, 33-year-old Nidal Asmar from the village of Rujeib near Nablus in the northern West Bank captures the essence of Palestinian life and struggle through his distinctive art. Using olives as his medium, Asmar creates artistic pieces that reflect the resilience and hardships of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation, selecting a theme each year to portray life under occupation.

Beginnings: Art Inspired by the Joy of Harvest

Asmar's journey with olive art began modestly. Early in his childhood, he crafted images from olives, arranging them to depict families on their way to harvest olives. His creations included scenes such as a small olive placed atop a larger one to symbolize a father carrying his child or two olives holding hands, portraying joy and togetherness during the harvest.

"In the early days, I would create these scenes every year at the end of the harvest season," Asmar recounted in an interview with PNN. However, over time, his work evolved. By 2011, he started documenting and sharing his creations, which drew significant attention from friends and family, sparking anticipation for his new pieces each season.

From Joyful Scenes to Illustrating Hardship

In 2019, Asmar's art took on a more poignant tone. After the Israeli army demolished the home of a Palestinian prisoner in his village, he felt compelled to depict the destruction. "I created a scene with a tent and rubble, using olives to convey sadness," he said. Through his art, Asmar aimed to bring global attention to the plight of Palestinians.

Asmar's unique art, deeply rooted in Palestinian heritage, often features figures made from olives, personified to carry Palestinian flags or wear masks in response to events such as the COVID-19 pandemic. By combining tradition with current events, Asmar creates works that resonate deeply with his audience.

A Season Marked by War

This year, Asmar's work reflected the devastating impact of war, particularly in Gaza. His olive-based artworks depicted the targeting of journalists, medical personnel, and civil defense teams, as well as the suffering of children and families. One of his most notable pieces honored Palestinian journalist Wael Dahdouh, whose family members were killed in an airstrike, and another portrayed a grandfather grieving for his granddaughter, a victim of Israeli bombardment.

Among his most impactful works was a piece showcasing Gaza's rubble and martyrs, inscribed with messages in both Arabic and English. "Each olive embodies the collective pain and resilience of our people," Asmar remarked.

Resonance and Reactions

Asmar's art has resonated deeply with those he depicts, particularly in Gaza. "People whose stories I've portrayed have often shared my work on social media, expressing gratitude," he said. Despite the emotional weight of his creations, Asmar humbly describes his work as "a pastime," crafted during evenings after returning from the olive groves.

Challenges and Aspirations

Asmar faces a significant obstacle: preserving his artworks. The olives he uses last only a few days before wilting, leaving him unable to display his creations long-term. He dreams of finding a preservation method to exhibit his works in galleries or the Palestinian Museum. "I hope an organization can help me overcome this challenge," he said.

Asmar concluded with an ambitious vision: "I dream that my art will one day reach a global audience."

This story was produced as part of the Qarib program implemented by the French Media Development Agency (CFI) and funded by the French Development Agency (AFD).