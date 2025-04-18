TVS Motor Company Unveils The Upgraded TVS Apache RR 310 With Advanced Features
2025 TVS Apache RR310 in a new Sepang Blue Race Replica Colour Scheme
The TVS Apache RR 310 is a masterpiece forged from over four decades of TVS Racing dominance. Engineered for pure performance, it takes inspiration from the record-shattering machine that dominated the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) with a best lap time of 1:49.742 seconds and a blazing top speed of 215.9 km/h. This isn't just a motorcycle-it's a statement of speed, precision, and racing pedigree.
First launched in 2017, the Apache RR310 has been a pioneer in the super sport motorcycle segment, setting benchmarks in power, technology, and design. With continuous evolution, the latest upgrade introduces key enhancements that elevate its appeal and riding experience.
Added Features
Launch Control
Cornering Drag Torque Control
Gen-2 Race Computer
Sequential TSL
8 Spoke Alloys
The all-new TVS Apache RR 310 will be available in two variants with three BTO customization options. Designed for pure super sport performance, it features an aggressive fully-faired design and race-focused ergonomics for optimal control on the track. Equipped with four dynamic riding modes - Track, Sport, Urban, and Rain; it adapts seamlessly to varying conditions. Powering the machine is a refined reverse-inclined DOHC engine, delivering an impressive 38 PS at 9,800 rpm and a peak torque of 29 Nm at 7,900 rpm, ensuring an exhilarating ride.
Segment First Features
Sequential TSL
Cornering Drag Torque Control (RT-DSC)
Additional New Features
Launch Control (RT-DSC)
Gen-2 Race Computer with Multi Language Support
8 Spoke Alloy Wheels
Speaking about the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company , said, "Since its debut in 2017, the TVS Apache RR 310 has emerged as a formidable force in the super-premium sport motorcycle segment, redefining performance benchmarks through its race-bred DNA. Rooted in over 43 years of TVS Racing heritage, it embodies our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. The latest evolution of the RR 310 integrates cutting-edge technologies such as segment-first : sequential turn signal lamps (TSL), Launch Control, and Drag Torque Control-reinforcing our leadership in rider-focused advancements. The new BTO Race Replica colourway pays tribute to our record-breaking TVS Asia One Make Championship legacy. With this latest avatar, the Apache RR 310 not only pushes the boundaries of track performance but also elevates everyday rideability-delivering a thrilling yet refined experience that appeals to both spirited racers and discerning enthusiasts.”
A striking new Sepang Blue Race Replica colour scheme inspired from the TVS Asia OMC race bike has been introduced with the upgraded TVS Apache RR310.
TVS Apache RR310 will be available in three standard SKUs and three BTO (Built to Order) customizations, with ex-showroom pricing as follows:
|
Variant
|
Price (Ex-Showroom India)
|
Red (without quickshifter)
|
Rs. 2,77,999
|
Red (with quickshifter)
|
Rs. 2,94,999
|
Bomber Grey
|
Rs. 2,99,999
|
BTO (Built To Order)
Dynamic Kit
Dynamic Pro Kit
Race Replica Colour
|
Rs 18,000
Rs 16,000
Rs 10,000
Bookings for the new TVS Apache RR310 is now open.
The latest updates reaffirm TVS Apache RR 310's position as a leader in the super premium motorcycle category. With advanced rider aids and premium features, it continues to push the boundaries of technology and performance, offering riders an exhilarating experience on the road and track.
About TVS Motor Company
TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.
