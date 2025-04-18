MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) Singtel Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Enterprises Market-leading Holistic Protection Against Emerging Threats

With over 14 decades of industry expertise, business success, and commitment to continuous advancement, Singtel has become an industry leader that delivers fast, simple, reliable solutions that prioritize stakeholder value.

SAN ANTONIO, TX. – 6th December, 2024 – Recently, Frost & Sullivan researched the cybersecurity services industry and, based on its findings, recognized Singtel with the 2024 Singapore Company of the Year Award. The company is a leading telecommunications technology company that is revolutionizing its industry with game-changing products and services. Its expansive portfolio entails many offerings (e.g., business 5G, connectivity, IoT, satellite services, cybersecurity, mobility, cloud, data center services, and next-generation managed services), demonstrating technological versatility and wide applicability. Singtel employs a growth-driven business approach that incorporates integrity, customer-centricity, teamwork, innovation, and community ownership as the core of its operations. The company's pioneering strategies generate high value and impact, sustaining a massive base of 4.6 million mobile and 700,000 broadband customers in Singapore. As a managed security service provider, Singtel gives organizations access to a diverse pool of cybersecurity experts and a comprehensive cybersecurity services portfolio, enabling them to monitor, manage, and mitigate security weaknesses.

Singtel aligns its operations with its net-zero goals, adopting green best practices, improving its infrastructure, and leveraging novel technologies to minimize its carbon footprint. The company proves its dedication to environmental wellness by broadly deploying solar photovoltaic panels across its facilities in Singapore. The company helps customers, including small and medium-sized enterprises, enhance their digital and analytics capabilities while expanding their businesses. Furthermore, with its services' automation and digitalization increasing, Singtel empowers over 100,000 enterprise customers to explore new products, monitor performance, and supervise their networks. The company's cybersecurity professionals conduct 24/7/365 monitoring at its state-of-the-art Security Operations Center (SOC), one of Asia-Pacific's most innovative facilities. As an end-to-end platform, the SOC offers extensive telecommunications and security services, ensuring complete security (including primary monitoring, identification, and remediation) throughout the incident life cycle. Additionally, Singtel's executive and operations dashboard features and threat intel feeds boost customer outcomes. The company's enhanced Singtel CUBΣ network solutions and services suite now includes Managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) services, artificial intelligence-driven Algo-Routing services, and 5G network slicing-powered Enterprise Mobile Protect, further cementing its leading position.

Iqra Azam, best practices research analyst for Frost & Sullivan, observed,“Singtel's network advantage, proficiency in environment-friendly solutions, and rich partner ecosystem enable it to support customers' sustainability initiatives through cloud-powered security and a zero-carbon footprint. Beyond being a service provider, Singtel integrates operationally into its customers' systems, helping them achieve desired results through a synergistic approach.”

Singtel's relentless focus on talent development and retention through purposeful initiatives and collaborations further strengthens its competitive differentiation. Its ability to persistently facilitate outstanding customer value despite the transitioning trends and demands demonstrates strategic foresight and agility. Singtel takes its distinctiveness to another level with its managed security platform, which incorporates secure configuration and device management and maintenance to ensure compliance and protection against attacks, such as distributed denial-of-service. Singtel's unrivaled cloud security and consultation services and solutions empower a safe and successful cloud transformation strategy for customers, providing greater visibility, control, and confidence. Realizing that robust cloud security mandates resources, expertise, and time, Singtel integrates network and security into one solution to deliver comprehensive, cloud-native security services. The company outpaces other market players with its exceptional service excellence and customer benefits (e.g., cost optimization).

Vivien Pua, industry analyst for Cybersecurity at Frost & Sullivan, observed,“Singtel's cybersecurity team entails top-notch specialists, adding to its unique value proposition. Its unsurpassed cloud security and consultation services and solutions enable a safe and successful cloud transformation strategy for customers. Furthermore, the company's game-changing network-based security services include many solutions, demonstrating versatility and broad applicability.” With its strong overall performance, Singtel earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Singapore Company of the Year Award in the cybersecurity services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

