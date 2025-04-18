Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream's Signing Key Technology Represents The Next Generation Of Trading

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Upstream published a blog today that discussed accessibility and security as paramount in today's digital economy for investors managing their portfolios.“Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market and stock trading app, leverages Signing Key technology to give investors complete control over their assets right from the palm of their hands,” the blog reads.

“By using Upstream's Signing Key, investors gain: Full Control Over Assets: You, and only you, can authorize trades or transfers. This empowers investors to manage their assets while reducing the risk of unauthorized activity. Enhanced Security: Local storage and biometric authentication create a robust defense against potential threats. Convenience: Manage your portfolio anytime, anywhere, directly from your phone.”

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market ( ), is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit .

