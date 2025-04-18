Pakistani Embassy In Amman Marks National Day, Celebrates Deep-Rooted Ties With Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 18 (Petra) The Ambassador of Pakistan to Jordan, Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal, hailed the long-standing and deeply rooted relations between Pakistan and Jordan as a source of pride for both nations, during a reception held Thursday evening in Amman to commemorate Pakistan's National Day.The ceremony, hosted by the Pakistani Embassy, was attended by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nancy Namrouqa, Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Amjad Al-Qahwaji, as well as senior military and civilian officials, members of the diplomatic corps, media representatives, and invited guests.In his address, Ambassador Iqbal emphasized the enduring strength of bilateral relations, describing them as "one of the most cherished and historical partnerships" that Pakistan holds dear.He noted that while formal diplomatic ties were established in the early 1960s, Jordan was among the first countries to recognize Pakistan's sovereignty in 1947."The two fraternal nations have always stood by each other during critical junctures in their histories," he said. "This solidarity forms the bedrock of our relationship."He highlighted the growing bonds between the peoples of both countries, pointing to the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in Jordan.Pakistani entrepreneurs, he said, have established industrial ventures that actively contribute to Jordan's economic development, while around 15,000 Pakistani agricultural workers have been supporting the Kingdom's food security and rural economy for nearly five decades.Ambassador Iqbal also noted the robust cooperation in the fields of defense and security, calling it "age-old, resilient, and multifaceted."He further praised the academic linkages, citing the graduation of more than 7,000 Jordanian students from Pakistani universities, particularly in engineering and medicine, as a testament to the countries' enduring spirit of collaboration.Turning to the broader regional context, the ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. "Our hearts are with the people of Gaza who are enduring catastrophic circumstances," he said, adding that Pakistan continues to provide humanitarian assistance to alleviate their suffering.Reflecting on the significance of Pakistan's National Day, Ambassador Iqbal described it as a moment of deep historical and emotional importance for the Pakistani people.The day commemorates the 1940 Lahore Resolution, which laid the ideological foundation for the creation of Pakistan and marked the beginning of a determined struggle for self-determination culminating in independence seven years later."It is a day of reflection, gratitude, and national pride," he said, "one that continues to inspire our journey toward peace and development, underpinned by the values of unity, faith, and discipline."Ambassador Iqbal also outlined Pakistan's economic progress since independence, noting that despite limited resources at the outset, the country has emerged as a growing economic force.He cited transformative shifts in the industrial and agricultural sectors, including Pakistan's position as the fourth-largest exporter of rice and the sixth-largest producer of fruits especially dates, apricots, and mangoes.Pakistan also maintains a strong presence in the global textile market, and currently produces 25 million smartphones and 2 million vehicles annually, along with 70 percent of the world's footballs and other sports equipment.He pointed to a host of investment opportunities across various sectors, from Pakistan's $6 trillion in estimated mineral wealth to vast agricultural land and renewable energy capacity.He noted that Pakistan became one of the world's top solar panel importers in 2024, importing 17 gigawatts in a single year.In addition to its economic and industrial growth, the ambassador promoted Pakistan as a world-class tourist destination, rich in natural beauty and cultural heritage.He highlighted the country's five towering Himalayan peaks including K2 as well as scenic regions such as Hunza, Skardu, and the Swat Valley. He also referenced historical treasures like Mohenjo-Daro, Taxila, and the Mughal architecture of Lahore, describing Pakistan as a "land of hidden gems" with something to offer every traveler.Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Iqbal expressed his gratitude to Minister Namrouqa and all Jordanian guests and diplomats in attendance, expressing confidence in the continued growth of Jordanian-Pakistani relations in the years ahead.