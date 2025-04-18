403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Strikes Destroy Port Used By Houthis
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) American forces destroyed the Ras Issa fuel port in Yemen yesterday in a bid to cut off a source of supplies and funds for the country's Houthi rebels, the US military said.“US forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists and deprive them of illegal revenue that has funded Houthi efforts to terrorise the entire region for over 10 years,” the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement. Houthi attacks have prevented ships from passing through the Suez Canal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment