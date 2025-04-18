Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Strikes Destroy Port Used By Houthis

2025-04-18 04:01:38
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) American forces destroyed the Ras Issa fuel port in Yemen yesterday in a bid to cut off a source of supplies and funds for the country's Houthi rebels, the US military said.“US forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists and deprive them of illegal revenue that has funded Houthi efforts to terrorise the entire region for over 10 years,” the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement. Houthi attacks have prevented ships from passing through the Suez Canal.

