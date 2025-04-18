INTBAU Qatar To Hold Conference As Part Of Earthna Summit 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The International Network for Traditional Building, Architecture and Urbanism in Qatar (INTBAU Qatar) is set to hold its annual conference as part of the Earthna Summit 2025.

Taking place at Bin Jelmood House in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the conference will bring together a distinguished group of architects, urban planners, policy makers, and academics from around the world to explore new directions in urban development rooted in the principles of traditional architecture.

The International Network for Traditional Building, Architecture and Urbanism (INTBAU) is a global organisation with over 10,000 members and 42 chapters worldwide. It promotes architecture, urbanism, and building crafts that are grounded in local heritage and cultural context.

The Qatar chapter was established under the patronage of Fahad bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, as part of Caravane Earth Foundation, an organisation committed to social, cultural, and ecological transformation. The chapter is based at Heenat Salma Farm in Doha-a regenerative agriculture and community development initiative.

As cities continue to evolve under the influence of financial models, policy frameworks, and rapid technological shifts, this conference shines a light on the potential of traditional architecture to contribute to a more resilient and sustainable urban future. The sessions explore locally grounded approaches that emphasise human-scale design, material efficiency, and cultural continuity.