Transport Minister Meets Lebanese Counterpart

Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani met with Minister of Public Works and Transport of the Republic of Lebanon H E Fayez Rasamny, on the sidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Facilitation Conference (FALC 2025), which concluded in Doha yesterday. The two ministers discussed aspects of cooperation in the areas of transportation and the associated logistics services, and ways to enhance them.

