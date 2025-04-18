Amir's Visit To Moscow Reflects Strength Of Bilateral Relations, Says Russian Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the State of Qatar H E Dmitry Dogadkin said that the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Moscow reflects the strength of the relations between Russia and the State of Qatar, adding that Moscow and Doha proceed from the shared principles of mutual respect and account for national interests of one another.

The Ambassador noted that the Russian Federation has historically enjoyed very close ties with Middle Eastern countries, noting that both countries will mark the 37th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the states in 2025.

“Over the past years we weathered different international changes and continued to move forward in a sound and steady manner,” he said.

He emphasized that Moscow and Doha proceed from the shared principles of mutual respect and account for national interests of one another, adding that both sides collaborated to uphold the global system with the United Nations and its institutions at its core. Additionally, they share common solid vision of resolving conflicts through dialogue and by diplomatic means.

“Another very significant dimension of this visit is that our countries play a weighty role in the formation of a multipolar international system and contribute to strengthening solidarity among the states of The Global South and East,” he stressed, pointing out that the visit, through the upcoming bilateral summit, will also serve as an opportunity to discuss enhancing cooperation across all areas between the two nations, particularly given the shared desire of Doha, Moscow, and their peoples to strengthen, develop, and elevate their bilateral relations to new, fruitful horizons in various political and economic fields.

He stressed that Russia and Qatar discuss a wide range of current regional and international issues both in bilateral format and within the framework of the United Nations, the Arab League, the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue.

On the diplomatic front, he said that both countries are firmly committed to supporting a fair and sustainable settlement of the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution in accordance with the relevant decisions of the international legitimacy the UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

He expressed his gratitude to Doha for its balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis and the sincere desire to contribute to a peaceful solution.“Since the summer of 2023, our Qatari partners, in cooperation with Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, have provided practical assistance to the process of reunification of children affected by the conflict in Ukraine with their families both in Russia and Ukraine,” he added.