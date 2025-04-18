Qatar Photography Center Holds 'Beyond Fog' Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Photography Center of the Ministry of Culture on Wednesday inaugurated the exhibition entitled Beyond the Fog at the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara).

The event, featuring the creative work of distinguished Qatari photographers Nasser Al Emadi and Abdulhadi Al Marri, offers a spellbinding visual journey through the phenomenon of fog as never seen before.

Their lenses capture moments of mystery and beauty, portraying Doha's skyline as it fades into the mist, evoking dreamlike scenes.

The month-long exhibition showcases rare and mesmerizing scenes, including fog-laced gardens, tree-lined paths, and dancing coastal waves touched by this fleeting winter visitor, thereby transforming the natural spectacle into an immersive photographic experience.