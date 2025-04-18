Zimbabwe National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States, I congratulate the people of Zimbabwe as you celebrate the 45th anniversary of your country’s independence.

The United States recognizes the spirit and strength of the Zimbabwean people on this commemoration of your fight for freedom. We look forward to reinforcing our business and commercial ties, supported by our countries’ democratic institutions. Through rule of law and respect for our fundamental freedoms, we can create better opportunities for our peoples to prosper.