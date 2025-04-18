Anupam Kher Gets Emotional As He Wears The Director's T-Shirt Again After 23 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher experienced an emotional moment as he returned to the director's chair after 23 years.

The 'Special 26' actor is stepping back into the director's role after more than two decades, and the moment is deeply personal for him. Sharing his feelings on social media, Kher revealed that it took him 23 years to wear the director's t-shirt again-a milestone that stirred a wave of emotion. The actor, who last directed“Om Jai Jagdish,” reflected on the experience of making that film.

While he enjoyed the process and believed in his ability as a director, he admitted that the story wasn't his own. This time, however, things are different. His upcoming directorial,“Tanvi the Great,” comes straight from the heart.

On Friday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of himself posing with his back to the camera. The text on his t-shirt read,“Director – Tanvi the Great.”

For the caption of the post, the 70-year-old actor wrote,“It took me 23 years to wear a #Director t-shirt again! I loved directing the first film #OmJaiJagdish The ability I had. I made the film accordingly. But the story of that movie wasn't mine. The story of "Tanvi the Great" is out of my heart and soul. And then life has taught a lot in the last 23 years. And now I'll keep telling you Tanvi related talks, stories and stories until the film is released! Don't be bothered! This is marketing and love too! All hail! #TanviTheGreat.”

On April 1, Anupam Kher announced his next directorial project, 'Tanvi The Great.'

Alongside the video, he wrote,“Tanvi the Great-The Journey: My film #TanviTheGreat is ready! Time to slowly tell the world about film! Not sure how to start publicity of this. Marketing people are different and were giving good tips! But I thought the film story was fictional! But our tanvi is not imaginary! He is real!.”