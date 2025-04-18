Isuzu Motors India's CV Export Grows 24 Pc To 20,312 Units In FY25

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Isuzu Motors India has reported a strong 24 per cent growth in its commercial vehicle (CV) exports, reaching 20,312 units in FY25.

This marks a significant jump from 16,329 units exported in the previous financial year, making it the highest among commercial vehicle exporters in the country during this period.

The company continues to play a major role in Isuzu's global growth, especially in the pickup truck segment, by using India as a strategic hub for both domestic and international markets.

Isuzu manufactures its vehicles at its Sri City facility in Andhra Pradesh, which supports both left-hand and right-hand drive models.

These vehicles are exported to countries across Asia and the Middle East, including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan.

Commenting on the export performance, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India, said the growing global demand for India-made Isuzu vehicles reflects the high quality, reliability, and performance of their products.

“The company's export volumes have steadily grown over the years, thanks to a diverse range of vehicles that meet international standards,” he added.

Isuzu Motors India started its operations in 2016 with the launch of its manufacturing plant in Sri City. The plant recently rolled out its 1,00,000th vehicle, marking a major production milestone.

In 2020, the company expanded its operations with the addition of a press shop and an engine assembly plant.

Apart from exports, the company has also been strengthening its presence in the domestic market by increasing its sales and service network.

Rajesh Mittal, President and Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India, said that every vehicle made in India follows the same global standards that define the Isuzu brand.

“The company's manufacturing processes and product quality are designed to meet the needs of customers both in India and abroad,” he emphasised.