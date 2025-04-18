‘Udne Ki Aasha’ Actress Neha Harsora Shares How She Has Focused On Personal Growth

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Television actress Neha Harsora, who is currently seen playing Sailee in the show 'Udne Ki Aasha', reflected on her journey in the industry.

Opening up about her personal and professional growth, Neha shared that she has invested a lot of time and effort into working on herself, both as an actor and as an individual. Speaking about the same, she shared,“I have worked a lot on myself. From the day I started till today, I have improved significantly. Udne Ki Aasha has been a learning experience, and I feel happy and blessed to be part of it.”

Talking about her daily schedule on the set, the actress mentioned,“My typical day on set is very routine now. I wake up, come here, start getting ready, wish everyone good morning, and then we go on set and start working. The excitement of my work keeps me going, along with the jokes and camaraderie we share.”

Neha also credits the show's strong work atmosphere for making each day enjoyable.“A good atmosphere at work does improve your performance and the bond you share with co-actors. Fortunately, I've been blessed with amazing co-artists. Everybody is very nice and comforting, so I never feel like I don't want to go on set.”

Sharing her perspective on TV's lasting appeal, Neha Harsora pointed out that it still plays a major role in people's daily routines. The actress stated,“TV shows are still the go-to for audiences. I personally feel that many, especially moms, switch on the TV while cooking, cleaning, or just chilling. Unlike movies or web shows, where they have to decide what to watch, daily soaps are always running, making them an easy and engaging choice. Changes are important because we lose viewers when they feel disconnected from a character or storyline. Keeping it relatable is key.”

Neha Harsora has also featured in shows like“Raazz Mahal: Dakini Ka Rahasya” and“Fuh se Fantasy.”