Performance Brokerage Services Advises On The Purchase Of Martin Kia In Bowling Green, Kentucky From Top-150 Dealer, Martin Management Group To Don Franklin Auto Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Martin Management Group was founded in 1985 by Cornelius A. Martin, who purchased his first dealership, Martin Oldsmobile Cadillac, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. A native of Greenville, Kentucky, Cornelius developed a passion for the automotive industry early on, working his way up from lot technician to general manager. After graduating from the General Motors Dealer Academy in Flint, Michigan, he expanded his business by adding a Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep dealership.

The company continued to grow throughout the 1990s and 2000s, including the addition of six Saturn dealerships, and expansion into the motorcycle industry with the addition of Harley-Davidson Bowling Green. In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Martin Management Group diversified by acquiring new dealership franchises, strengthening its footprint in both domestic and import vehicle markets.

Following Cornelius' passing, leadership of the company transitioned to the second generation. His wife, Gail Martin, took on the role of Chief Executive Officer and his eldest son, Chadwick Martin, became President. Today, Martin Management Group operates over 15 dealerships across California, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, employing more than 450 professionals. The company is ranked #122 on the 2025 Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups based on 2024 new vehicle retail sales.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, Mark Shackelford, Sr., Partner, and Mark Shackelford, Jr., Partner of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive buy-side advisors for this transaction.

Mark Shackelford, Sr. shared, "We have been working with Eddie Franklin for over two years, and when the opportunity presented itself to work with him on acquiring Martin Kia, we were delighted to be a part of it. Eddie was an absolute pleasure to work with. He was the perfect buyer and is very excited to expand his group to Bowling Green, Kentucky. His knowledge and professionalism were very much appreciated as we worked through the entire process to a successful closing. We wish Eddie and his family much success!"

Don Franklin Auto began in 1968 when Don Franklin, a self-taught mechanic from Columbia, Kentucky, set out to fulfill his dream of owning a car dealership. With the support of his wife, Barbara, the Franklins invested their life savings to open Don's Used Cars in Columbia. Through hard work, dedication, and a family-centered approach, Don, Barbara, and their children, Eddie and Dan Franklin, grew the business into a network of more than 25 dealerships across Kentucky, employing more than 1,000 Kentucky families.

Martin Kia will be renamed Don Franklin Bowling Green Kia and will remain at its current location at 2211 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

