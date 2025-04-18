China's Economy Shows Resilience, Export Diversification Amid 8-Year Trade War
In the meantime, China has maintained a high-level opening-up. Since 2018, China's export share to ASEAN countries has increased from 12.8% to 16.4%, while its export share to BRI partner countries has also risen from 38.7% to 47.8%, showing less dependence on the U.S. market. A complete system of industrial chains, the advantage of an enormous market, the emerging "talent dividend," and the ever-improving policy toolkits, will act as the constant booster of the internal driving forces in China's economy. This time, China responded to the "reciprocal tariffs" with a strong posture, embodying confidence in its stable economic foundation.
China Mosaic
SOURCE org
