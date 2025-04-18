The Cardiovascular Care Group Announces Opening Of New Vascular Care Center In Denville, New Jersey

NJ Top Docs practice, The Cardiovascular Care Group enhances access to expert care with the opening of its newest office in Denville, New Jersey.

- Dr. Clifford M. SalesDENVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Cardiovascular Care Group proudly announces the grand opening of its new location in Denville, NJ. After ten years of dedicated service at the Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway, the team is excited to announce an important move to a new, more convenient location in Denville, NJ. Their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care has allowed them to serve thousands of patients each year, offering expert vascular laboratory services, vascular disease management, vein disease treatments, and dialysis access care.Located at 3155 Route 10, Suite 100 this new, private office setting will continue delivering the high-quality care that patients have come to expect, now in a more accessible environment. This new location will offer a range of services, including:- IAC-accredited vascular lab with licensed vascular technologists- Board-certified vascular surgeons specializing in vascular disease, vein care, and dialysis access- On-site procedure suite for outpatient treatmentsAs the leading vascular surgery practice in New Jersey, they are proud to offer comprehensive care through their in-house IAC-accredited vascular lab, available at all 8 of their offices/clinics throughout New Jersey. They specialize in treating five main disease processes: carotid disease, abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA), peripheral artery disease (PAD), dialysis access, and vein disease, ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of care for their vascular health needs.The physicians, who are based at Morristown Medical Center as well as several other area hospitals, remain committed to providing the same level of excellent service for patients.“With this move, the team looks forward to offering even better access and convenience for all of our patients' vascular care needs. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone in the Morris County area for the trust and support over the past decade and are eager to continue our strong relationship in the improved, easily accessible Denville location,” says Dr. Clifford M. Sales, Vascular Surgeon and Managing Partner at The Cardiovascular Care Group.For more information about The Cardiovascular Care Group or to schedule an appointment, please visit or call 973-759-9000.----About NJ Top DocsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

Desiree Cruz

USA Top Docs

+ +1 908-288-7240

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.