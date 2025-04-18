Join The Easter Egg Hunt At Emirates Park Zoo & Resort, On 19Th April 2025!

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Event: Easter Egg Hunt

Location: Emirates Park Zoo and Resort

Dates: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Timing: 4 Pm – 6Pm

Entry for the Event is Free of cost for all zoo visitors

Abu Dhabi – April 17,2025: Celebrate Easter with a wild twist at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort where the magic of festival comes alive with an exciting Easter Egg Hunt competition, bringing visitors an added dose of adventure and a chance to win exciting prize!

Participants can team up in groups of two to four and follow twenty fun-filled clues to discover hidden Easter eggs scattered throughout the zoo. With one hour on the clock, the teams must find as many eggs as possible to be awarded as the winner and walk away with fancy prizes!

Don't miss the opportunity as the event is completely free! Gather your crew, bring your best hunting instincts and let the hunt begin! Don't forget to register below as it closes at 3:30 PM on April 19th.

Visitors now have the exciting chance to win a limited-edition branded Golden Egg, packed with unforgettable experiences for the whole family. Lucky winners will receive a 2-night stay at our resort for a family of four, an AED 300 gift voucher, and 4 Explorer tickets for adventure-packed fun. With only a three-month validity, this exclusive giveaway is the perfect way to make lasting memories!

Whether you're enjoying the various attractions at the zoo, or just soaking in the festive spirit, join us to celebrate Easter in the perfect way to make unforgettable memories with the whole family.

Hop on over this Saturday and let the Easter fun begin!

Hurry up and register to win big:

For inquiries, visit