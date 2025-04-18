Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Foreign Diplomats Tour Liberated Cities Of Khankendi And Shusha

Foreign Diplomats Tour Liberated Cities Of Khankendi And Shusha


2025-04-18 03:08:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A delegation of foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan has commenced an official visit to the cities of Khankendi and Shusha, Azernews reports.

The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

The diplomatic corps first arrived at Fuzuli International Airport before traveling to Khankendi. During their visit, the diplomats are scheduled to meet with students of Garabagh University.

Following their program in Khankendi, the delegation will continue to Shusha, where they will be briefed on the city's ongoing restoration and development efforts.

MENAFN18042025000195011045ID1109444975

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search