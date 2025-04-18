Foreign Diplomats Tour Liberated Cities Of Khankendi And Shusha

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A delegation of foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan has commenced an official visit to the cities of Khankendi and Shusha, Azernews reports.

The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

The diplomatic corps first arrived at Fuzuli International Airport before traveling to Khankendi. During their visit, the diplomats are scheduled to meet with students of Garabagh University.

Following their program in Khankendi, the delegation will continue to Shusha, where they will be briefed on the city's ongoing restoration and development efforts.