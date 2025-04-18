War Update: 140 Combat Clashes Recorded On Frontline In Past Day, 64 In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Thursday, April 17, 143 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops were recorded on the frontline, with the Pokrovsk sector experiencing the fiercest fighting.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared operational information on Facebook at 08:00 on Friday, April 18, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces launched four missiles and 151 guided aerial bombs against Ukrainian positions and settlements. Additionally, they deployed 3,029 kamikaze drones.

The invaders carried out 6,507 artillery strikes, including 143 MLRS attacks. Russian airstrikes targeted various locations, including Turia, Krasnopillia, Myropilske, Osoyivka, and Uhroidy in the Sumy region; Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region; Kostiantynivka, Rusyn Yar, Popov Yar, Malynivka, Oleksandohrad, Voskresenka, and Novopil in the Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Stepove, Lukianivka, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Kherson.

In response, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery units of the Defense Forces struck 15 enemy targets, including ten concentrations of personnel, weapons, and military equipment. They also destroyed an enemy command center, an air defense facility, two missile and artillery positions, and a drone control center.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian troops attempted an advance near Vovchansk but failed.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, and Zahryzove.

Ukrainian forces liberate around 16 square kilometers near Pokrovsk – Syrskyi

The Lyman sector saw heavy fighting, with Russian forces launching 20 attacks. They attempted to advance near Novovodiane, Nadiya, Novyi, Novomykhailivka, and Yampolivka, moving toward Hrekivka and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian troops successfully fended off two Russian attacks near Bilohorivka and in the direction of Verkhniokamianske.

The Kramatorsk sector witnessed eight Russian assaults on Ukrainian positions, with fighting concentrated in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, and toward Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces launched 11 attacks near Toretsk, Ozarianivka, and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian defenders thwarted 64 enemy assaults in the areas of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druha, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlynne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled nine Russian attacks in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, and Pryvilne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled an enemy assault near Mala Tokmachka, maintaining their positions.

Russian forces intensify artillery shelling and drone strikes in the south –

Meanwhile, in Russia's Kursk region , 21 combat engagements took place over the past day. Russian forces dropped 25 guided aerial bombs and carried out 368 strikes, including eight from multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Russian military did not launch any offensives in the Huliaipole and Prydniprovskyi sectors, and there were no signs of enemy assault formations in the Volyn and Polissia directions .

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,530 Russian invaders and more than 500 pieces of enemy equipment over the past day.

Photo credit: 199th Training Center of the Air Assault Forces