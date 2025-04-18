403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait PM Congratulates Zimbabwe On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Friday a cable of congratulations to President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa on the occasion of his country's Independence Day. (pickup previous)
mt
mt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment