Saudi Women's Sports...From Vision To Victory

By Thamer Al-Ahmadi and Saja Aref

RIYADH, April 18 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's sports sector has experienced a significant qualitative leap recently, especially in women's sports. Fueled by Saudi Vision 2030, women's sports have undergone a radical transformation, becoming a key element in empowering women and improving quality of life nationwide.

Saudi women have embarked on an unstoppable journey toward sports leadership, now competing globally, striving for top ranks, and achieving national victories.

This progress unfolds within a vision that has expanded opportunities across many fields, including sports for both men and women. Women's sports have received significant support and attention from the wise leadership, overcoming obstacles and providing resources.

The dedication of Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal to realizing the vision's goals has been crucial in serving the sector and supporting all athletes.

As part of the Kingdom's commitment under Vision 2030 to empower women and enhance their role in all aspects of life, including sports, numerous initiatives and decisions have been implemented.

These include developing infrastructure-such as establishing dedicated sports facilities for women, including gyms and stadiums-and expanding public spaces like parks and walking/running tracks to encourage physical activity among women.

In training, various sports programs for women have been launched, focusing on building capacity through practice and qualification, enhancing the capabilities of female coaches and officials, enabling participation in competitions, and leading to significant national achievements.

Before 2010, women's sports in Saudi Arabia were limited to informal activities in schools and private clubs, typical of any emerging field. However, 2012 marked a significant turning point with the Kingdom's first official female participation in the London Summer Olympics, represented by Wojdan Ali Seraj in judo and Sarah Attar in track and field.

A key step in supporting women's sports was the 2019 decision to establish dedicated women's sports clubs. That year also saw a major increase in international participation, with the emergence of women's teams in regional and global competitions.

This progress aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to increase sports participation throughout Saudi society, particularly among women.

According to recent statistics, Saudi women participation in sports has risen by over 150 percent since the launch of Vision 2030. More than 330,000 girls are registered across various sports, alongside a growing number of female coaches, trainers, and referees. Over 70,000 girls compete in school leagues, and the country now has 37 national women's teams and 97 certified female coaches.

The growth reflects the establishment of women's teams in sports such as football, basketball, fencing, and taekwondo, contributing to increased female engagement in sports both locally and internationally. A notable example is the formation of the national women's football team in 2021.

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has played a key role in supporting women's sports by launching the women's community football league to encourage female participation and celebrate their athletic achievements.

Moreover, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) organized the Women's Premier League-the top official women's football competition in the Kingdom-marking a new era for women's teams. The inaugural season kicked off on October 13, 2022, with the participation of eight teams.

That same year, the Saudi women's national team played its first international match, securing a 2-0 victory against the Seychelles.

The leadership, through the Ministry of Sport, continues its strong support for women's sports, emphasizing early athletic development. A key collaboration with the Ministry of Education introduced physical education for girls in all schools, fostering greater participation and integrating sports into family life. This initiative has paved the way for significant achievements, with Saudi women earning medals and reaching new milestones.

In 2023, the Kingdom hosted several international women's tournaments in boxing, judo, golf, chess, and other sports where Saudi athletes excelled. Saudi women also secured multiple medals in regional championships in track and field, taekwondo, karate, and more.

The widespread neighborhood clubs across the Kingdom have seen strong participation from women committed to regular physical activity, resulting in clear improvements in their health and fitness.

Among the standout figures of remarkable Saudi women who have achieved international recognition is tennis player Yara Alhogbani. She has impressively claimed the gold medal twice at the Saudi Games, besides a notable triumph at junior International Tennis Federation tournaments.

In taekwondo, Dunya Aboutaleb has garnered numerous awards, being an Arab Taekwondo Championship Cup gold medalist in 2020 and 2024. She also made history as the first Saudi woman to medal at the World Taekwondo Championships, winning bronze at the 2022 edition in Mexico after another bronze at the Asian Taekwondo Championships in Republic of Korea earlier in the same year. Aboutaleb was recognized as the best Saudi and Arab female athlete in 2022 and the fourth in the world for the 53 kg weight class.

The list of Saudi female champions extends across various sports. Among them is track and field athlete Sarah Attar, who represented Saudi Arabia at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

In motorsports, Dania Aqbel has made her mark, while Lubna Alomair and Al Hasnaa Al Hamad have excelled in fencing. Adding to the list, Hattan Alsaif stands out as the first Saudi female athlete in martial arts, alongside equestrian Dalma Malhas and judoka Wojdan Ali Seraj.

Saudi women continue to achieve remarkable feats in both team and individual sports. Notably, Yara Alamri made history by winning Saudi Arabia's first-ever Asian medal in women's boxing, securing an impressive tally of 10 medals in just two years, including eight golds and two bronzes.

Furthermore, Reema Juffali, among the pioneering Saudi women to obtain a racing license, has achieved numerous leading finishes in various international competitions.

Speaking recently at the Sports Investment Forum 2025, held in Riyadh, Assistant Minister for Sport Affairs Adwa AlArifi stated that there are more than 400 women's clubs with notable female participation in various programs held at more than 1,000 sports clubs.

Leaders Development Institute Director-General Mezna AlMarzooqi emphasized the importance of private-sector investment in women's sports as a newly emerging field ripe for investment and rich in potential.

She highlighted the sports sector's ongoing commitment to developing policies that ensure inclusive participation and empower women in management and leadership roles within sports.

The goal, she stated, is to cultivate sustainable job opportunities and genuine growth prospects within a supportive and inclusive environment, while proactively addressing the challenges that women may encounter in sports participation.