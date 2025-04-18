Justice Minister Chairs Attorneys' Admission Committee

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Attorneys' Admission Committee, chaired by Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, convened yesterday to discuss several items on its agenda.

Three new lawyers took the legal oath before the committee. The meeting also considered applications to register professionals with equivalent qualifications under the practicing lawyers' roll, approved registration of a trainee lawyer, and reviewed a request to transfer a lawyer to the practicing roll before the Court of Appeal.

The committee further discussed a number of regulatory matters and professional standards related to legal practice, including reports from its subcommittees, and made the appropriate decisions.

Al Mohannadi congratulated the new lawyers, reaffirming the committee's commitment to creating an enabling environment for lawyers to fulfil their noble role in serving society and strengthening Qatar's legal and judicial system.