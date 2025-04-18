Qatar Takes Part In Session Of Council Of Arab Ministers For Meteorology And Climate Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar took part in the 4th session of Council of Arab Ministers for Meteorology and Climate Affairs, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo yesterday. The session convened at the ministerial level and was attended by representatives of relevant Arab, regional, and international organisations.

Qatars delegation was headed by Director of the Meteorology Department at the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Abdullah Al Mannai.

During his opening remarks, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Economic Affairs Sector at the Arab League, Ambassador H E Ali bin Ibrahim Al Malki, said that enhancing the Council of Arab Ministers for Meteorology and Climate Affairs is one of the key areas of focus for the Councils technical secretariat. He described the Council as an essential platform for exchanging information and expertise among Arab states, contributing to joint efforts to develop shared strategies for monitoring and predicting climate change and mitigating its impacts through strengthened operational mechanisms.

He noted that while the Council is relatively new within the framework of the Arab League, it faces many important responsibilities ahead. These include investing in capacity building, advancing scientific research in meteorology, and promoting knowledge among member states.