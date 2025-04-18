COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Publication of the preparatory documentation for the

Annual Shareholders Meeting of May 16, 2025

The Annual Meeting of Michelin Shareholders will be held on Friday, May 16, 2025 from 9 a.m. at the Zénith d'Auvergne, 24 rue de Sarliève, 63800 Cournon d'Auvergne, Puy-de-Dôme, France.

As Michelin shares are exclusively registered shares, all shareholders receive a notice of meeting including a voting form, the Meeting agenda, the resolutions submitted to their approval, and the main terms and conditions for participating and voting. This document, as well as the preliminary notice of meeting published in the French journal of record, Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, within the legal deadlines, are available on the website michelin.com .

Shareholders can consult all the documentation referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code on the above website or at the Company's headquarters. This information may also be requested from the Company.

The full event will also be broadcast live, in French and in English, on the Company's website , and the replay will remain available for a period of two years.

Investor calendar



April 24, 2025 Quarterly information for the three months ending March 31, 2025

May 16, 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting

May 21, 2025 Ex-dividend date

May 23, 2025 Dividend payment date

July 24, 2025 First-half 2025 results October 22, 2025 Quarterly information for the nine months ending September 30, 2025

Contact details