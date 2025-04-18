Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PR - Declaration Of Transactions In Own Shares Completed On April 14 2025


2025-04-18 02:45:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, April 18, 2025

Declaration of transactions in own shares completed on April 14, 2025

The declaration of transactions in own shares completed on 14 April 2025 was sent to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 18 April 2025. This document is available to the public in accordance with current regulations and can be consulted in the "regulated information" section of the Company's website.

Investor Relations

Michiel Klinkers Marouane Mami

... ...

Website: m

Attachments

  • PR - Declaration of transactions in own shares completed on April 14 2025
  • CP - déclaration transactions sur actions propres réalisées le 14 avril 2025

